A 78-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were woken by armed intruders, taken out of bed, had their hands bound and were threatened in the raid at an address on Spring Hill.

Two men are now beginning lengthy jail terms after being found guilty of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the householders were woken by two intruders shining torches and armed with wooden mallets.

Simon Hinton, left, and Dale Wright, have been jailed for a combined total of 26 years after being convicted of aggravated burglary. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

During their two-hour ordeal, the couple were tied up and locked in a bedroom, while the man was hit with a mallet and strangled as demands were made for him to open a safe.

The intruders emptied two safes and searched each room in the property – fleeing in the victims’ car with almost £25,000 worth of jewellery, including many sentimental items.

The couple raised the alarm after the man listened out for a vehicle to leave before slipping out of his zip ties, freeing his wife and alerting the police

The offenders, who wore face coverings, had ripped the landline phone cable from the wall and broken the victims’ mobile phones to prevent them calling for help.

Dale Wright, aged 42, a current serving prisoner, formerly of Lynncroft, Eastwood, was jailed for eight years after being convicted of aggravated burglary. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

Simon Hinton, of HMP Ranby and Dale Wright, also a serving prisoner have now been jailed for their parts in the raid on October 16, 2020.

Just eight days earlier, Hinton had been involved in another aggravated burglary at an address on Holly Road, Watnall.

Three occupants were threatened and suffered non life-threatening injuries during the night-time raid, where Hinton was armed with a sword. The offenders fled with a bank card after the victims fought back.

Hinton, aged 54, formerly of Newthorpe Common, Newthorpe, has been jailed for 18 years, with a further five years on extended licence, after being convicted of two counts of aggravated burglary. He was also jailed for a month, to be served concurrently, for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Simon Hinton, aged 54, of HMP Ranby, formerly of Newthorpe Common, Newthorpe, was jailed for 18 years after being convicted of two counts aggravated burglary. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

Wright, 42, formerly of Lynncroft, Eastwood, was jailed for eight years, after being convicted of one count of aggravated burglary, plus a further month, to run concurrently, for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The court heard Wright’s term is on top of a current sentence of seven years and two months handed down in March for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Sentencing, Judge James Sampson said: “These were terrifying offences for these victims who may never feel safe in their homes again. Both aggravated burglaries involved some degree of planning and targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.

“Violence was used, serious violence was threatened, and significant physical and psychological harm was caused.”

Judge Sampson added ‘no remorse’ was shown by Hinton or Wright for their actions.

Detective Constable Andrew Sibley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Clearly these were very frightening incidents for all the victims concerned.

"Burglary is an incredibly upsetting crime and can be terrifying for victims, especially if it is also accompanied by violence.

"I am really pleased with this result, and I'd like to thank the officers who dedicated so much time to ensure Hinton and Wright were brought to justice for their despicable crimes.”