Eastwood men locked up for being part of major drugs operation
Five men from Eastwood have been jailed after admitting being part of a major Nottinghamshire drugs gang.
Daniel Wright, aged 36, of Princes Street, 39-year-old Lee Wright, of Moon Crescent and Dominic Wright, 34, of Scargill Walk were among 18 men convicted of being involved in the supply of class A drugs.
Dominic Wright was jailed for 12 years, while Daniel Wright and Lee Wright were each jailed for 11 years and four months.
Two more Eastwood men, Dale Wright, 42, Lynncroft, and 34-year-old Adam Rhodes, of Cultivation Road, were also among those jailed, Dale Wright for seven years and two months and Rhodes for 10 years.
Lee, Daniel and Dominic Wright led the ‘Eastwood’ organised crime group, along with Rhodes, which, along with the ‘Kinsella’ group from Nottingham was responsible for more than 10 kilograms of cocaine and heroin being supplied across Nottinghamshire over a seven-month period.
Between November 2019 and April 2020, the Kinsella group bought cocaine in bulk from high-level suppliers based in the north and south of England, which they then sold to local drug dealers.
This included the Eastwood group, who sold it to users across Eastwood and the Broxtowe area, while also selling large quantities of heroin they had sourced from different corners of the country too.
The two groups used an encrypted communications platform to coordinate their drug activity and communicate with other suppliers throughout this period.
An extensive police investigation was launched to dismantle the network and between January and May 2020, Rhodes, Dominic Wright, Nigel Sisson, Dale Wright, Ashley Hook, Lewis Kelly, Atif Shariff, Jamie Moore, Fred Carvalho, David Bowen and Wayne Shipman were all arrested in connection with the drugs operation.
Further arrests followed as, ultimately, police charged a total of 18 people in connection with the illicit drug activities.
Dominic Wright was one of five who denied the charges against him, along with Michael Sirrell, Shariff, Hook and Sisson.
Following a lengthy trial at Nottingham Crown Court, all five were found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, while Hook was also convicted of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.
At Nottingham Crown Court, the 18 were jailed for a combined 166 years and one month.
Detective Inspector Mark Adas said: “These two organised crime groups worked together to become a major distribution arm of a drug dealing enterprise with reach across the country, sending tens of thousands of pounds-worth of harmful substances into communities across Nottinghamshire and beyond.
“They were dealing in substantial quantities of potent class A drugs and large sums of cash at any one time – a scale of criminality that often brings with it violence and misery for the communities in which they operate.
“By using an encrypted communications platform to coordinate their illicit activity, they thought they were going undetected, but when the EncroChat platform was taken down by law enforcement, the full scale of their offending was laid bare.
“This is only the first part of our action against these gangs.
"Next up, is seeking prosecution under the Proceeds of Crime Act, to ensure they do not benefit by a single penny from their crimes.”