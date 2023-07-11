Staff 'thrilled' as improved Eastwood care home is praised by inspectors

Alexandra House Care Home in Eastwood. (Photo: submitted)

Alexandra House Care Home, on Wroughton Court, was given an overall ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its latest report published this month.

This follows the home’s previous ‘requires improvement’ rating in November last year, when it was warned to up its game by the national regulator.

The care home has since enforced an action plan to improve its service over the last eight months, and has now been marked ‘good’ for its caring and responsive approach, as well as being well-led and safe.

The new report, published on July 7, said: “At this inspection we found improvements had been made and the home was no longer in breach of regulations.

“Robust systems were in place to ensure people received their medicines when they required them, this included time specific medicines.

“Risk assessments contained detailed information to keep people safe. Falls management was monitored and analysed to note themes, trends and when other professional involvement was required.”

The care home was also praised for following infection control guidelines and for the strength of its management team.

“The management team showed leadership and were clear about their roles,” the report said.

“They were open and honest and we received positive feedback on the management of the service.”

The home provides personal care for older people, some of whom live with dementia, and can support up to 38 residents at one time.

Ultimate praise was given by inspectors for the staff’s support in allowing residents to live their lives.

The report read: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

Care home manager Rachel Hammond said the report is a great achievement.

She said: “We’re delighted to announce that Alexandra House Care Home has been rated as ‘Good’ by the CQC.

