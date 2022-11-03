Eight Ashfield alleyways described as ‘magnets for crime’ could be fenced off

Ashfield Council plans to create a new public spaces protection order, a legal tool councils use to clamp down on crime and public nuisance.

It will come alongside a separate PSPO already in place until September 2024 targeting alcohol use, public urination and defecation, dog fouling and other dog-related measures in public spaces.

The new order will target eight alleyways after concerns were raised about general anti-social behaviour, with some described as “hotspots” for crime.

Councillors and officers in an Ashfield alleyway.

Other concerns include littering and fly-tipping, off-road motorbikes and ‘nuisance vehicles’, large groups congregating around them and residents reporting “feelings of being unsafe”.

The eight alleyways being targeted include three routes on the Coxmoor estate in Kirkby – land next to 40 Rosewood Drive and the two alleys connecting Spruce Grove to Poplar Avenue and Beacon Drive.

It also includes four hotspots in Sutton, including a service road behind Outram Street, connecting Downing Street to North Street, known locally as ‘mucky alley’.

This route has already had CCTV installed after being described by councillors as a “drive-thru for fly-tippers”.

The order also includes two public rights of way connecting Bramley Court to Bentinck Street and Sutton Lawn, as well as the passage between Welbeck Street and Portland Close.

A right of way behind 34-37 Rockwood Walk, Hucknall, will also be targeted under the order.

If the authority approves the new PSPO, it is hoped the eight areas would be closed off and gated early next year.

The council’s cabinet members are expected to approve a five-week public consultation on the idea, between November 9 and December 14, when they meet to discuss the plans on Tuesday, November 8,

.A second report is expected before the cabinet meeting in January and, if the public agrees with the plans, the closures need to be approved by a full council meeting.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council portfolio holder for community safety, said: “The closure of these alleyways is something we have been working on for some time.

“These are alleyways that have been identified by councillors and residents as magnets for crime and anti-social behaviour.

