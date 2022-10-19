And the moves could see the public banned from the so-called Mucky Alley, a notorious service road behind Outram Street in Sutton that has hit the headlines.

District councillors are moving forward with their plans to close and restrict access to a number of alleyways across Ashfield, including the closure of Sutton walk-throughs accessing Bramley Court and Portland Close and three alleyways on the Coxmoor Estate, Kirkby.

Councillors for these areas have been working closely with Antonio Taylor, Ashfield Councilhead of community safety, and Insp Jon Hewitt, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield district commander, to develop the plans under a new Public Spaces Protection Order.

Richard Townsley, Ashfield District Council Community Protection Officer, Councillor David Hennigan, Antonio Taylor, the council's Community Protection Manager, and Councillor Samantha Deakin walking down the so-called Mucky Alley, next to Outram Street.

The closures are part of the council’s safer streets agenda.Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council deputy leader and executive lead member for community safety and crime reduction made the announcement at the latest full council meeting.

The areas affected include four access points to Sutton Lawn off Bramley Court, Sutton, and the service road for Outram Street, Sutton, as well as Beacon Drive to Spruce Grove in Kirkby, Spruce Drive to Ashwood Drive in Kirkby, Rosewood Drive in Kirkby, and Portland Close to Welbeck Street, in Sutton.

Coun Smith said: “We are pleased to announce more alleyway closures and are now going through the legal process to formally close the alleys and gate them off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have identified a number of alleyways where we can provide the evidential base to gate them.

“These alleyways have caused misery for residents and have been a hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We will be further consulting with local residents and statutory consultees to formalise the closure of these alleys and will undergo formal ratification at the council meeting on January 24, with the alleys gated soon after.”

Coun David Hennigan, Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross, told the meeting: “This is something we have been working on for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad