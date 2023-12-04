News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood councillor fined nearly £400 for using mobile phone while driving

An Eastwood councillor has apologised after being caught by police using a mobile phone while driving.
By John Smith
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Coun Kane Oliver (Ind), who represents the Eastwood ward on Nottinghamshire Council, said he had been on the phone dealing with a family emergency when officers stopped him on Nuthall Road in Nottingham on January 23 this year.

At Nottingham Magistrates Court on November 20, Coun Oliver, aged 29, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, who was not in court to hear the magistrates’ decision, was proven to have been using a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving and was fined £220, plus £90 costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

Coun Kane Oliver has been fined for using a mobile phone while driving. Photo: OtherCoun Kane Oliver has been fined for using a mobile phone while driving. Photo: Other
He also had his driving licence endorsed with six points.

In a statement, Coun Oliver said: “Last January, I was caught using my mobile phone when dealing with a family emergency.

"That said, I regret the offence, I will pay the fine and I apologise for this.”