Police officers came across a dangerous cannabis grow after spotting a suspect loading bags of soil into a van in the early hours of the morning.

The officers were on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, at around 3.30am on Thursday (July 18) morning when the vehicle was spotted outside.

A 33-year-old man was detained nearby after a short foot chase and arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and extracting electricity without authority.

Multiple bags of soil and compost were then found in the in the van.

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers then gained entry to the mid-terraced address and had their suspicions confirmed.

Cannabis plants were found in multiple rooms in the property, which had been converted for the purpose of growing drugs.

The plants were taken away and all associated growing equipment was put beyond use.

Emergency repairs were also required to undo dangerous alterations to the electric meter.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Cannabis grows of this nature pose a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties and are often linked to organised criminal gangs from home and abroad.

“That’s why it’s important for residents to make us aware of any suspicious activity in their street.

“Rental properties in cheaper urban areas are always at increased risk of being exploited in this way so we urge all homeowners to take appropriate care when letting their properties.

“Any initial profits will soon be wiped out by the extensive cost of repairs and renovation when they get the keys back.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 78 of 18 July 2024.