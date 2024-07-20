Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for additional information after a schoolgirl was approached by a man as she walked through woodland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, at 6.20pm on Wednesday (July 17) evening after a call from a member of the pubic.

The secondary-school-aged girl was unharmed but reported being held against her will for several minutes in nearby Boughton Brake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of an offence under the child abduction act and has since been released on conditional police bail.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Sergeant Karl Aram, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are taking this incident very seriously and have been working hard over the last couple of days to gather evidence and investigate what happened.

“We are now seeking further information from anyone else who was in the area at the time and may have seen a man acting suspiciously.

“We’d also like to hear from any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage in this area over the last few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As our investigation continues residents will notice an increased police presence in the area.

“Officers will also be visiting the woods again this afternoon to speak directly to potential witnesses.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 624 of 17 July 2024.