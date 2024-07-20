Appeal after girl approached by man in New Ollerton woodland

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Jul 2024, 19:58 BST
Police are appealing for additional information after a schoolgirl was approached by a man as she walked through woodland.

Officers were called to Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, at 6.20pm on Wednesday (July 17) evening after a call from a member of the pubic.

The secondary-school-aged girl was unharmed but reported being held against her will for several minutes in nearby Boughton Brake.

A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of an offence under the child abduction act and has since been released on conditional police bail.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Detective Sergeant Karl Aram, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are taking this incident very seriously and have been working hard over the last couple of days to gather evidence and investigate what happened.

“We are now seeking further information from anyone else who was in the area at the time and may have seen a man acting suspiciously.

“We’d also like to hear from any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage in this area over the last few days.

“As our investigation continues residents will notice an increased police presence in the area.

“Officers will also be visiting the woods again this afternoon to speak directly to potential witnesses.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 624 of 17 July 2024.

