Disabled singer who sang a string of hits from her sick bed has died while recording her second album

A disabled Shirebrook singer who sang a string of hits from her sick bed and boasted celebrity fans including Dolly Parton has died while recording her second album.

By Sophie Watson
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 11:34am

Kara Jane Spencer, aged 32, was diagnosed with ME – myalgic encephalomyelitis – when she was just 16 which left her bed-bound and needing around-the-clock nursing care.

Despite her condition, Kara never gave up on her dream of pursuing a singing career and, in 2020, she recorded her debut album while lying down.

It took Kara two years of hard work and 100 musicians and producers to help her release ‘It’s Still ME’, which shot to number two in the charts.

Kara Jane Spencer, 32, was diagnosed with ME when she was just 16
The album out-sold Taylor Swift and the Killers in the UK Amazon Best Sellers chart and raised £100,000 for the ME Association.

Her extraordinary talent even attracted the attention of legendary country music star Dolly Parton, who called her to congratulate her on her successful album.

Kara was working on a follow-up album called In Limbo before she tragically died on Monday, January 2.

Kara Jane Spencer in better health.

Her devastated family revealed the talented singer passed away at her home in Shirebrook and her death was announced to her legions of fans on her website.

In a statement, her family said: “We are heartbroken to tell you Kara passed away this evening.

“She was at home, with her family by her side. We know this news will come as an enormous shock to everyone, as it has to all of us.

“Although we were aware Kara’s life expectancy was likely to be limited, it was hard to believe this day would come. She had rallied from so many crises that it often seemed she might defy her prognosis.

“In the end, her body was too frail to survive.

“Her spirit remained strong till the last and she faced the end with the same incredible courage that she showed throughout her illness.”

Kara was struck down with chronic myalgic encephalomyelitis when she was at school.

After her health took a turn for the worst, she started writing the songs on the album back in January 2018 while in her hospital bed.

Her family say any future proceeds from the sales of her albums will go to ME charities.

