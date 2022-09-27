Detectives are appealing for information following the attack of a 17-year-old boy in a Mansfield park
Detectives are hunting three suspects after a 17-year-old boy was attacked during a robbery in a Mansfield park.
Police say the 17-year-old victim had his arm slashed with a knife during the mugging in Titchfield Park, near Mansfield town centre, yesterday.
Detectives are now hunting three suspects in connection with the incident.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “The victim was walking through Titchfield Park, Mansfield, yesterday, Monday, September 26, between 8.15pm and 8.35pm.
“He was near the gym equipment when he was approached by three male youths who demanded his phone.
“The victim dropped his phone as he started to run off.
“As he went to retrieve it one of the suspects slashed him to his arm with a knife before he ran out of the park to get help.
“It is believed his phone was taken by the suspects.
“The teenager was taken to hospital where he received stitches for his wounds.”
Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing into this incident and a team of detectives is working hard to locate the suspects responsible.
“High-visibility patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance as we continue to progress with our investigation.
“I urge anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information which could help us with our inquiries, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to please come forward and to speak to us.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 682 of September 26, 2022, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.