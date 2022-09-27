News you can trust since 1952
Full list as dozens more bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, Tuesday, September 27

Dozens of Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled again today, Tuesday, September 27, as the firm struggles with a shortage of drivers.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 7:16 am

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”

It follows more than 100 services being cancelled on Tuesday, September 20, and dozens more yesterday, Monday, September 26.

Dozens of Stagecoach services have been cancelled.

Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Friday, September 23 include:

Pronto

Mansfield-Nottingham: 11.15am; 12.45pm; 2pm; 3.30pm; 4.30pm; 5.15pm; 6.15pm; 7.30pm.

Nottingham-Mansfield: 12.10pm; 1.40pm; 2.55pm; 4.25pm; 5.25pm; 6.10pm; 7.10pm; 8.25pm.

Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.

Mansfield-Chesterfield: 5.30pm.

Chesterfield-Mansfield: 6.35pm.

Service 1

Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 10.30am; 10.40am; 11.10am; 12.10pm; 12.30pm; 1.10pm; 2.10pm; 2.30pm; 3.30pm; 4.10pm; 4.20pm; 4.49pm; 5.30pm; 6.03pm; 6.49pm; 7.10pm; 9.10pm.

Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 10.42am; 10.52am; 11.22am; 12.22pm; 12.42pm; 1.22pm; 1.42pm; 2.42pm; 3.42pm; 4.22pm; 4.32pm; 5.02pm; 5.42pm; 6.30pm; 7.20pm; 7.50pm; 9.20pm.

Mansfield-Huthwaite: 8.15am; 9.25am; 11.15am; 11.55pm; 12.55pm; 1.15pm; 2.15pm; 2.55pm; 4.15pm; 4.55pm; 6.15pm; 7pm; 8.15pm.

Huthwaite-Mansfield: 8.53am; 10.03am; 11.53am; 12.33am; 1.33pm; 1.53pm; 2.53pm; 3.33pm; 4.53pm; 5.28pm; 6.53pm; 7.23pm; 8.38pm.

Mansfield-Alfreton: 12.05pm; 5.05pm.

Alfreton-Mansfield: 1.13pm; 6.05pm.

Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 5.32pm;

Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 6.07pm.

Service 7

Mansfield-Oak Tree: 3.40pm; 4.40pm.

Oak Tree-Mansfield: 3.55pm; 4.55pm.

Service 11

Mansfield-Meden Vale: 2.30pm; 6pm; 8.45pm.

Meden Vale-Mansfield: 2.56pm; 6.26pm; 9.12pm.

Service 12

Mansfield-Shirebrook: 9.45am; 10.45am; 12.45pm; 2.15pm; 4.15pm; 5.45pm.

Shirebrook-Mansfield: 10.29am; 11.29am; 1.59pm; 2.59pm; 4.59pm.

Service 14

Mansfield-Kirton: 2.40pm.

Kirton-Mansfield: 3.38pm.

Service 15/15a

Mansfield-Walesby: 4.10pm; 6.10pm; 7.10pm; 8.10pm.

Walesby-Mansfield: 5.07pm; 6.58pm; 8.01pm; 9.01pm.

Service 16

Mansfield-Clipstone: 2.25pm; 3.25pm; 4.25pm; 5.35pm; 6.50pm.

Clipstone-Mansfield: 2.52pm; 3.52pm; 4.52pm; 6.02pm; 7.15pm.

Service 23/23a/23b

Mansfield-Langwith: 6.30am; 8.10am; 8.25pm.

Langwith-Mansfield: 7.15am; 8.45am; 9.06pm.

Service 141

Mansfield-Nottingham: 6.55am;

Nottingham-Mansfield: 8.30am;

Sutton-Mansfield: 6.25am.

Service 210

Mansfield-Litton Road: 8.38am;

Litton Road-Mansfield: 9.02am.

For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid

StagecoachTwitter