Full list as dozens more bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, Tuesday, September 27
Dozens of Stagecoach bus services to and from Mansfield have been cancelled again today, Tuesday, September 27, as the firm struggles with a shortage of drivers.
A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience.”
It follows more than 100 services being cancelled on Tuesday, September 20, and dozens more yesterday, Monday, September 26.
Services listed on Twitter as not operating on Friday, September 23 include:
Pronto
Mansfield-Nottingham: 11.15am; 12.45pm; 2pm; 3.30pm; 4.30pm; 5.15pm; 6.15pm; 7.30pm.
Nottingham-Mansfield: 12.10pm; 1.40pm; 2.55pm; 4.25pm; 5.25pm; 6.10pm; 7.10pm; 8.25pm.
Mansfield-Chesterfield: 5.30pm.
Chesterfield-Mansfield: 6.35pm.
Service 1
Mansfield-Mansfield Woodhouse: 10.30am; 10.40am; 11.10am; 12.10pm; 12.30pm; 1.10pm; 2.10pm; 2.30pm; 3.30pm; 4.10pm; 4.20pm; 4.49pm; 5.30pm; 6.03pm; 6.49pm; 7.10pm; 9.10pm.
Mansfield Woodhouse-Mansfield: 10.42am; 10.52am; 11.22am; 12.22pm; 12.42pm; 1.22pm; 1.42pm; 2.42pm; 3.42pm; 4.22pm; 4.32pm; 5.02pm; 5.42pm; 6.30pm; 7.20pm; 7.50pm; 9.20pm.
Mansfield-Huthwaite: 8.15am; 9.25am; 11.15am; 11.55pm; 12.55pm; 1.15pm; 2.15pm; 2.55pm; 4.15pm; 4.55pm; 6.15pm; 7pm; 8.15pm.
Huthwaite-Mansfield: 8.53am; 10.03am; 11.53am; 12.33am; 1.33pm; 1.53pm; 2.53pm; 3.33pm; 4.53pm; 5.28pm; 6.53pm; 7.23pm; 8.38pm.
Mansfield-Alfreton: 12.05pm; 5.05pm.
Alfreton-Mansfield: 1.13pm; 6.05pm.
Mansfield-Designer Outlet: 5.32pm;
Designer Outlet-Mansfield: 6.07pm.
Service 7
Mansfield-Oak Tree: 3.40pm; 4.40pm.
Oak Tree-Mansfield: 3.55pm; 4.55pm.
Service 11
Mansfield-Meden Vale: 2.30pm; 6pm; 8.45pm.
Meden Vale-Mansfield: 2.56pm; 6.26pm; 9.12pm.
Service 12
Mansfield-Shirebrook: 9.45am; 10.45am; 12.45pm; 2.15pm; 4.15pm; 5.45pm.
Shirebrook-Mansfield: 10.29am; 11.29am; 1.59pm; 2.59pm; 4.59pm.
Service 14
Mansfield-Kirton: 2.40pm.
Kirton-Mansfield: 3.38pm.
Service 15/15a
Mansfield-Walesby: 4.10pm; 6.10pm; 7.10pm; 8.10pm.
Walesby-Mansfield: 5.07pm; 6.58pm; 8.01pm; 9.01pm.
Service 16
Mansfield-Clipstone: 2.25pm; 3.25pm; 4.25pm; 5.35pm; 6.50pm.
Clipstone-Mansfield: 2.52pm; 3.52pm; 4.52pm; 6.02pm; 7.15pm.
Service 23/23a/23b
Mansfield-Langwith: 6.30am; 8.10am; 8.25pm.
Langwith-Mansfield: 7.15am; 8.45am; 9.06pm.
Service 141
Mansfield-Nottingham: 6.55am;
Nottingham-Mansfield: 8.30am;
Sutton-Mansfield: 6.25am.
Service 210
Mansfield-Litton Road: 8.38am;
Litton Road-Mansfield: 9.02am.
For more information, follow Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid