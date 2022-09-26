Kimberley MP completes first half marathon and raises £300 to help veterans

Kimberley MP Darren Henry at the starting line of the Robin Hood Half-Marathon.

MP Darren Henry put his best foot forward as he entered his first Robin Hood Half Marathon to raise money for Broxtowe-based charity Forces in the Community.

The MP, who is a Royal Air Force veteran, completed the annual running challenge – which was held at Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment on Sunday, September 25.

The race saw hundreds of runners complete a 13.1-mile route around Nottingham and proudly collect their finishers’ medal.

As a Royal Air Force Veteran with 26 years of service, Darren understands the challenges faced by the veteran community and chose to raise funds for a cause close to his own heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His chosen charity, Forces in the Community, provides support to veterans and their families with issues such as housing, benefits, mental health and employment.

Mr Henry said that training for the event was challenging but well worth it in the end. He completed the run in under three hours and raised almost £300 for the charity.

The MP said: “Throughout the summer I have been training ready for this event.

“I am by no means a great runner but this was an excellent opportunity to support the amazing work done by Forces in the Community in Broxtowe and the surrounding area.

“As a veteran myself, I am well aware of the struggles that many former Armed Forces personnel face when transitioning to civilian life.

“Forces in the Community does an excellent job in supporting our veteran community, however they are in desperate need of funding to ensure they can continue to offer support where it is needed.

“I am pleased to be raising much-needed funds to help them continue their vital work.”

To launch his fundraising campaign earlier this year, Darren ran from Forces in the Community’s Beeston office all the way to Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell.

He could also be seen training in Kimberley and surrounding villages as he whipped himself into shape for the big event.