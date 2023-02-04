Mansfield Council originally sought a possession order in 2017 to take action against a tenant of Oak Tree Lane for rent arrears.

In July 2021, proceedings were instigated to amend the order to include anti-social behaviour, condition of the property and condition of the garden and repairs, with possession hearings at Mansfield County Court in October and December focused around breaches of the order.

During December’s hearing, the judge granted the possession order and an agreement was made for the tenant to leave by the end of January.

The condition of the garden caused concern.

It follows 31 breaches of tenancy being recorded from August 2021-January 2022, and a further 23 incidents by the October court hearing.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “We are satisfied with the result of this court case.

“This tenant caused months and months of misery for their neighbours and fellow residents.

“We will continue to support the tenant to find suitable accommodation through the homeless prevention strategy.

“The council will always be proactive in taking action against breaches of tenancy conditions and is actively working with its partners, including Nottinghamshire Police to improve the safety of the Oak Tree estate.

“Mansfield Council has taken the case forward, but I would also like to thank Nottinghamshire Police, who have had hundreds of calls regarding this tenant and whose officers have invested a lot of time in assisting us to reach this stage.

“Hopefully, it is clear from this case that a failure to stick to the conditions of tenancy will result in further action being taken.”

The council said it is working actively with multi-agency partners in the district to allow people to live in their community safely.

This joint initiative follows an announcement in 2022 of a successful £33,000 bid for Safer4All funding, which sees the police, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and council officers work together to improve the quality of day-to-day life on the Oak Tree estate – the area is currently designated a priority neighbourhood for the council.

