The facility, off Egmanton Road, on the Bellamy Road estate, is aimed at helping children aged two-eight to learn to cycle in a safe, traffic-free environment.

It was devised after Mansfield Council consulted with residents about how best to help families in the neighbourhood, and is part of a multi-million scheme to redevelop the centre of the estate with new homes and retail outlets along with the £290,000 of improvements to recreational amenities on the estate.

A bicycle ‘library’ is also being set up so that families with children who don't have access to bikes, can also use the track. Local schools will also be able to use the track and loan bikes for bike ability sessions.

Council officials and pupils from St Peter's Church of England Primary Academy at the launch.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, who attended the launch, said: “These new facilities and housing will bring about a huge improvement to the quality of life for people on this estate.

“As a council, with an eye on improving the environment and wellbeing of all our residents, we want to encourage more families to be physically active.

“Cycling is a brilliant activity. Not only is it an effective way to get fit, it is also kind to the environment as we all seek ways to tackle climate change.”

St Peter's Church of England Primary Academy pupils testing out the new track.

The new track was partly funded by British Cycling’s Places to Ride programme and EEM, a not-for-profit procurement consortium, of which the council is a partner.

Rebecca Dermody-Simmons, EEM chief executive officer, said: “We are so pleased to support the council to deliver this innovative project to boost wellbeing in the Mansfield community.

“It is clear the track adds real vibrancy to the area and will benefit hundreds of children by providing a safe environment to socialise and be physically active.”

The track, and a new play area which opened last year next to it, forms part of a multi-million pound scheme to upgrade the estate.

The first stage saw a new play area created and then the cycle track on a "village green" area.

