Ashfield Council has approved the consultation as it looks to launch a new public spaces protection order in parts of Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall.

A PSPO is a legal tool used by councils to clamp down on crime and anti-social behaviour, with a separate order in place across the district targeting nuisances like public drinking and dog fouling.

Ashfield Council community protection officer Richard Townsley, Coun David Hennigan, council community protection manager Antonio Taylor and Coun Samantha Deakin walking down the so-called Mucky Alley, next to Outram Street.

The Sutton routes includes a service road behind Outram Street, connecting Downing Street to North Street, known locally as ‘mucky alley’. It already has CCTV installed after being described by councillors as a “drive-thru for fly-tippers”.

The order also includes two public rights of way connecting Bramley Court with Bentinck Street and Sutton Lawn, as well as the passage between Welbeck Street and Portland Close.

Coun Samantha Deakin, council portfolio holder for parks, town centres and environmental services, told the latest council cabinet meeting, which approved the consultation: “It’s shows a clear message we won’t tolerate the anti-social behaviour, the levels of drugs and alcohol and everything else that happens in these alleyways to make life difficult for residents.”

The Kirkby alleyways include land next to 40 Rosewood Drive and the two alleys connecting Spruce Grove to Poplar Avenue and Beacon Drive, with the Hucknall alleyway behind 34-37 Rockwood Walk.

Plans for the PSPO came after concerns were raised about anti-social behaviour in the alleyways, with some described as “hotspots” for crime. Concerns include littering and fly-tipping, off-road motorbikes and ‘nuisance vehicles’ using them, large groups congregating and residents reporting “feelings of being unsafe”.

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, told the meeting: “The areas we’re looking to restrict public access to are catalysts for crime and anti-social behaviour.

“It has been having a detrimental impact upon local residents but, equally, it’s been having an impact on resources for the council and police.

“It has been demand-intensive for officers going out to repeat calls in those localities.”

Cabinet members approved the five-week consultation, which will run until mid-December.