Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team pulled the vehicle over on Leamington Drive, yesterday, November 8, just before 10am.

The passenger was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and was subsequently searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm and possessing a Class B drug.

Operation Reacher officers have been busy in Ashfield.

PC Jade Massey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We had reason to believe the passenger in this taxi may have been in possession of illegal items.

“Weapons of this nature may not be genuine firearms, but can still cause significant injury, alarm and distress to members of the public who are not trained to know the difference.