Officers have now released a CCTV image following the incident on Tuesday, January 17, at about 1.30pm, of a woman they are keen to speak to.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the McDonald’s restaurant on West Gate in the town centre after “a group of young people were verbally abused”.

Police are keen to talk to this woman.

PC Louise Martin, of the Mansfield town centre policing team, who is investigating the public order offence, said: “This was an upsetting incident for everyone involved and we are eager to catch up with the person responsible.

“We believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to help with our investigation and we would like to speak to her as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 324 of January 17, 2023.