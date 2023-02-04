Science block, restaurant and care home among latest plans across Mansfield and Ashfield
A replacement school Science block and lakeside restaurant are among the latest planning applications across Mansfield and Ashfield
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning January 30.
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
42 Robin Down Lane, Mansfield: New pitched roof to existing flat-roof dormer to front elevation;
7 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;
Millennium Green, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Removal of two trees;
137 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Replacement garage to create garden room;
2 Hetts Lane, Warsop: Illuminated fascia sign to building canopy and illuminated totem sign;
19 The Avenue, Mansfield: Two-storey rear/side extension and alterations;
2 Birchwood Park, Forest Town: Works to three trees;
1 Regal Drive, Mansfield: Works to tree;
Hillside, 9 West Bank Lea, Mansfield: Single-storey side, two-storey front extensions and side garage, block existing vehicle access and create new vehicle access and associated landscaping works;
8 Birchlands, Forest Town: Works to tree.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
78 Cotswold Grove Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
11 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: First-floor rear extension. Conditional permission;
The Brunts Academy, The Park, Mansfield: Demolition of existing building and construction of new science facility. Conditional permission;
87, 89 and 93 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Use as a residential care home. Approved;
Anvil Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two one-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows. Refused;
12 The Rodery, Mansfield: Change of use of part of ground-floor residential dwelling to beauty salon. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent 30 Warwick Drive, Mansfield: Dwelling. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent 2 Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop: Works to seven trees. Conditional permission;
70 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Pub function room plan
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
Land east of Pinxton Lane junction, Alfreton Road, Sutton: Demolition of Grange Farm and Cuttings Farm and associated buildings and erection of up to 80,250 sq metres of employment uses for general industrial, storage and distribution;
5 Westbourne Road, Underwood: Porch extension, side extension and rear extension;
Pine Lodge, Lodge Lane, Kirkby: Side and rear extension;
Cricketers Arms, Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Alterations and change the use of an existing store outbuilding to function room;
100 Westbourne Road, Sutton: Two-storey side extension, loft conversion and rear dormer;
Land adjacent 113 Beck Lane, Sutton: Up to nine dwellings and new private access;
3 Station Street, Kirkby: External staircase and additional flat;
Chaworth Lodge, Mansfield Road, Annesley: Oak-framed orangery;
123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Tree works.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
97 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Dormer bungalow. Conditional permission;
Sutton Sailing Club, King’s Mill Reservoir, Sherwood Way South, Sutton: Demolition of existing sailing club building and construction of leisure/restaurant building and replacement starter box. Conditional permission;
2 Sycamore Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent 12 Portland Road, Selston: Detached dwelling with detached garage. Conditional permission;
3 Fairfield Road, Sutton: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Refused;
Jangeo, 132 Forest Road, Sutton: Removal of conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.
Green light for wheel-changing unit
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
46 Park Close, Pinxton: Two-storey rear extension;
31 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Removal of rear conservatory and pitch roof over kitchen, and replace with two-storey extension with dormer;
33 Nightingale Avenue, Pleasley: Demolition of existing rear off-shot, construction of new single-storey rear extension;
Land south-east of 1 Platt Street, Pinxton: Detached, three-storey dwelling;
Land and buildings on west side of 137 New Lane, Hilcote: Change of use from agricultural use to dwellinghouse;
Hillside, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Single-storey front extension.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
Pit Stop Tyres, Carter Lane East, South Normanton: Steel-framed building with sloping roof for a wheel changing and alignment bay. Conditional permission;
Twinyards Farm, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Change of use of building for commercial storage. Conditional permission;
2 Wincobank Way, South Normanton: Aluminium-framed warehouse building. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent 23 The Hamlet, South Normanton: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission;
2 Wincobank Way, South Normanton: Change of use to a furniture manufacture, storage and distribution unit. Conditional permission;
East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: Construction of play barn. Conditional permission;
St Werburgh’s Church, Church Hill, Blackwell: Tree works. Approved.
Shop plans advertising signs
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
Land at Cornwater Fields, Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Substation to facilitate residential development;
3 Hall Mews, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Convert existing garage/store into granny annexe.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Fairways Farm, Rufford: Change of use of part of agricultural building to storage;
Limes Lodge, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Works to four beech trees;
Lincolnshire Co-operative, Stanton Avenue, Bilsthorpe: Two illuminated fascia signs and an illuminated totem sign;
14 Hereford Avenue, Ollerton: Single-storey side extension.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Rectory Farm, Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe: Removal of leylandii, work to 41 eucalyptus and 22 leylandii. No objection.
7 Yates Croft, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension to the dwelling, conversion of garage with single-storey extension to the rear. Refused.