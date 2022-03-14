Police appeal after car passenger slashed across face with knife

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in a car park.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 14th March 2022, 1:54 pm

The 26-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Ford Fiesta in Castle Street Car Park, Bolsover, when a man approached the car and reached through the open window slashing his face with a knife.

The victim was left with a large wound across his face, which required treatment at hospital.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “The attacker is understood to have been a passenger in a black Honda Civic that was also in the car park at that time – on March 1, at about 10am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in a car park off Castle Street, Bolsover. Image: Google Maps.

“He had a brown Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog with him.

“We know there were several vehicles in the car park at that time and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any footage of it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Webb on 101, quoting reference number 22*120157.

Read More

Read More
Police officer needed hospital treatment after being assaulted tackling Mansfiel...

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions #buyapaper