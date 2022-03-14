The 26-year-old victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Ford Fiesta in Castle Street Car Park, Bolsover, when a man approached the car and reached through the open window slashing his face with a knife.

The victim was left with a large wound across his face, which required treatment at hospital.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “The attacker is understood to have been a passenger in a black Honda Civic that was also in the car park at that time – on March 1, at about 10am.

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in a car park off Castle Street, Bolsover. Image: Google Maps.

“He had a brown Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog with him.

“We know there were several vehicles in the car park at that time and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any footage of it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Webb on 101, quoting reference number 22*120157.