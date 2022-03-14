Nottinghamshire Police said the officer was punched in the face and hit his head on the ground while making an arrest.

It came after police were called to Toothill Lane, after reports ‘a fight involving multiple people was taking place’.

The officer was treated at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, for minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Toothill Lane, Mansfield town centre.

A second officer was also pushed during the incident, which took place just after midnight on Sunday, March 13.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and for affray.

He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After receiving reports a fight was taking place, police attended the scene and had to pursue a suspect.

“One of our officers was then injured after being punched in the face, while a second officer was also assaulted.

“To make it clear, it is never acceptable for a police officer to be assaulted while carrying out their duties.

“Acts of violence against emergency service workers are not just part of the job and will not be tolerated.”