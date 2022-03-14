Police officer needed hospital treatment after being assaulted tackling Mansfield brawl

A police officer needed hospital treatment after being punched following a call to a street brawl in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:37 pm

Nottinghamshire Police said the officer was punched in the face and hit his head on the ground while making an arrest.

It came after police were called to Toothill Lane, after reports ‘a fight involving multiple people was taking place’.

The officer was treated at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, for minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Toothill Lane, Mansfield town centre.

A second officer was also pushed during the incident, which took place just after midnight on Sunday, March 13.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and for affray.

He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “After receiving reports a fight was taking place, police attended the scene and had to pursue a suspect.

“One of our officers was then injured after being punched in the face, while a second officer was also assaulted.

“To make it clear, it is never acceptable for a police officer to be assaulted while carrying out their duties.

“Acts of violence against emergency service workers are not just part of the job and will not be tolerated.”

Read More

Read More
Schoolgirl from near Mansfield inspired to support Ukrainian refugees with ribbo...

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions