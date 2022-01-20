BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested in Warsop over Langwith Junction murder

Mrs Walker, aged 86, and her 88-year-old husband Kenneth were found at their home on Station Road by a concerned neighbour at 9am on Saturday.

Freda was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ken, a serving member of Shirebrook Town Council and former Bolsover councillor, was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Derbyshire Police said the 33-year-old man was arrested in Warsop on suspicion of the murder of Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of her husband.

Freda and Kenneth Walker.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Since Saturday, detectives have been trawling CCTV and conducting house-to-house enquiries to find those responsible in the days since.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby, of Derbyshire Police, said: “Today’s arrest is clearly a significant breakthrough in the case, but the investigation continues into this most appalling crime.

“That request still remains – so if you were on that street, either on foot or in a car, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who may be able to help detectives with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference 240-150122.