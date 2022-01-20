Mansfield lorry driver jailed for rape of underage girl

Daniel Hempsall was jailed for six years and two months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

Gary Short, prosecuting, said Hempsall’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, bit Hempsall on his arm when he touched her bare leg.

He said when Hempsall pulled her underwear down, ‘she was in shock and froze’.

Mr Short said: “She simply shook as he raped her.”

Hempsall, aged 38-year-old, of Tudor Avenue, Mansfield, admitted a single count of rape at a hearing in December, when he was remanded in custody, ahead of his sentencing.

Barrister Marie Spenwyn, for Hempsall, said his only mitigation was his guilty plea.

She said: “He has never sought to say anything other than to accept responsibility.”

Ms Spenwyn said Hempsall, an HGV driver, has no similar convictions on his record.

She asked Judge Steven Coupland: “I ask Your Honour to pass a sentence that will allow him to be punished for this and then attempt to come back and try to do better.

Sentencing, Judge Coupland told Hempsall: “The real damage you caused her in the years to come is incalculable.

“This sentence will be particularly harsh.

“You will be thinking about your parents and family and the loss of support your choices have caused.”

He jailed Hempsall for serve six years and two months and and imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Constable Alan Braisby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased he has now admitted to this appalling offence and is beginning a significant jail sentence.”