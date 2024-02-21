Break-in report leads police to industrial cannabis grow in Kirkby
Officers were called to an address in The Hill, Kirkby, shortly after midnight on Tuesday (20 February) morning when two suspects were seen attempting to gain access.
Nobody was found at the property, which was later found to contain more than 500 cannabis plants spread across multiple rooms.
The plants, with a potential street value of more than £300,000, have now been removed, and all associated electrical equipment destroyed.
Remedial work will also be required to fix dangerous alterations to the electric supply.
Sergeant Catherine Darby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a sophisticated and professional operation that will have taken a considerable amount of time and money to establish.
“Industrial cannabis grows of this nature are often linked to organised crime groups from home and abroad and – as we have seen in this instance – can also become a target for other criminals.
“They also pose a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties, which is why we urge residents to make us aware of any suspicious activity or smells at properties in their neighbourhood.”
Investigations are ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1 of 20 February 2024.