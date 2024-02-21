New sheltered living complex planned for brownfield site in residential part of Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application, submitted on behalf of Hockley Developments Ltd, would see the creation of 12 individual one-bedroom dwelling houses as part of an apartment block, to include a staff office, parking, cycle storage and landscaping.

Thr development is earmarked for a brownfield site in Princes Street, around 15 minutes’ walk from Mansfield Town Centre, according to a design and access statement submitted to Mansfield District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report states: “The site is situated on a brownfield site at the end of Princes Street. The site is in a largely residential area within proximity to Mansfield town centre.

The location of the proposed new complex

“The design consists of an apartment block with parking, cycle storage, and a bin store, with soft landscaping and amenity spaces. The apartment block consists of 12 1-bed dwellings, a staff office and communal spaces and facilities.

“These dwellings are well designed to create a contemporary and vibrant place to enjoy. This development will also assist Nottinghamshire County Council in meeting their supported living provision targets as the demand in the area continues to increase.

“The Supporting Living Commissioning Team at the Nottinghamshire County Council has approved this site as a suitable location for supported living dwellings and is in support of the application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of the ground floor units will also be designed to accommodate people with mobility issues, the report states.

It continues: “Mansfield has a well-established transport network including a bus and train station. Towards the outskirts of the town centre, it is largely residential which all have easy access to the town centre’s amenities.

"The Mansfield Town Football Club is also within a 15-minute walk of the application site.

"There are many green spaces within walking distance of the site due to the area being largely residential. Notably, Moorland Park, directly adjacent to the site, Titchfield Park within a 20-minute walk and Oakham Nature Reserve within a 30-minute walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having easy access to these green spaces shall have a positive impact on the health and well-being of the residents of this development, reinforcing the suitability for supported living accommodation.”

It continues: “The site is located near the MARR (Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route), A617, which is a major road with plans to be upgraded to a dual carriageway.

"This upgrade will improve road links from the M1 and Greater Nottingham to Mansfield and the surrounding areas.

“Mansfield town centre is a predominantly commercial area with a vast array of amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of these amenities are situated close to the site including leisure facilities, shops, and restaurants.

"These include Asda, Sainsburys, Odeon cinema and multiple fast-food restaurants and shops.

"Directly behind the site, Moor Lane Park is located. For easy access to this green space, there is a public footpath leading along the north boundary of the site.

“The site has a high ground level with an embankment along the street edge. This change in height will allow for a more sensitive relationship to be achieved with surrounding buildings as well as a passive security measure as this ground level is proposed to be maintained.”