The raid happened between 4pm on Tuesday, March 14, and 7am the following day at a yard on Southwell Lane.

Thieve broke in by cutting a hole in the fence from an adjacent yard.

Portacabins containing tools were broken into and a winch, digger and trailer, along with a large number of power tools, were stolen.

Police are appealing for information after a digger was stolen in Kirkby

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents.

Between 4pm on Monday, March 6, and 10.30pm on Saturday, March 11, a large quantity of photographic equipment, including Canon camera bodies and lenses, was stolen from the bedroom of a property on Primula Grove, Kirkby.

On Thursday, March 9, at about 1.40pm, there were reports of three young males, all aged about 13 and dressed in black, throwing snowballs at passing vehicles on Ellis Street, Kirkby.

On March 9, at about 3.50pm, police received a report of two motocross bikes being ridden on footpaths by males aged around 17/ or 18, in Felley Woods, Underwood.

On Friday, March 10, at about 3.35pm, three youngsters aged between 10 and 12 were throwing snowballs at passing vehicles outside Kirkby Railway Station, on Urban Road.

On March 10, at about 515pm, a report was made of five or six youngsters throwing snowballs at passing vehicles on Annesley Cutting, Annesley.

On March 11, between 7.20pm and 7.45pm, a red Citroën C4 was stolen from Welbeck Street, Kirkby. The vehicle was later recovered.

On Tuesday, March 14, a black Carrera pushbike, left chained up outside Morrisons supermarket, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby, was stolen after the lock was broken.