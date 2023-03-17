Mansfield man smeared faeces on CCTV camera after family row got out of hand

Police officers found Jordan Sansom sitting on a bin and shouting threats at the occupants of an address on Pickard Street, on February 13, at about 1.15pm.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said he became agitated and started shouting, swearing before jumping on to his bike and cycling away.

However, Sansom, aged 22, returned later to shout, “I’m going to smash her head in”, and damaged a garden gate.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Fawcett said: “He was being violent and wouldn’t listen to reason.”

Sansom wrestled with one officer on the floor. He tried to hit him and accused him of choking him, before the officers managed to get him into the police car.

At the police station he urinated under his cell door and smeared faeces from the toilet on to a CCTV camera.

His ‘lengthy record’ ended with offences at the Crown Court in 2019, Ms Fawcett added.

Sansom, of George Street, admitted making threats and criminal damage.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Sansom has “quite complex needs”, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and needs “continued support and assistance”.

She said an argument “got completely out of hand” and he was angry, because he did not feel the officers were taking his threats seriously.