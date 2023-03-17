Pc Emerson Buckingham, a rural crime team officer with Derbyshire Police, visited the Mini Police at Shirebrook’s Model Village Primary School.

The youngsters had the chance to quiz PC Buckingham about his role, as well as having a look around one of the team’s vehicles and the special kit it holds.

It follows a visit from two other rural crime team members to talk about the unit’s different jobs.

PC Emerson Buckingham with mini police and the rural police team vehicle.

A team spokesman said: “They have been asked some very interesting questions by our Mini Police who have shown how much they've learnt and remembered by telling us.

“Well done to all of our Mini Police officers and special thanks to PC Buckingham for making time in his busy schedule to pop along and show the children around the vehicle.”