Boy, aged 14, admits causing 71-year-old woman’s death on e-scooter in Rainworth

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted causing the death of Linda Davis, while riding without a licence or insurance, on Southwell Road East, on June 2, last year.

“These vehicles are not permitted to be on the road,” District Judge Leo Pyle told a youth court in Nottingham. “Obviously we all see them daily and have to avoid them daily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy was given conditional bail to return to court on March 8 to be sentenced.

Linda Davis, 71, was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when she was hit by a privately-owned electric scooter.

The judge told him it is in his interests to cooperate with youth offending team officers in the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Ms Davis, known to her family and friends as Lou, was taken to hospital, but died on Wednesday, June 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told the press it was their duty to remind parents it is against the law to ride privately-owned e-scooters on a UK public road, pavement or cycle lane.

Under UK law, e-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles and are treated as motor vehicles and subject to the same legal requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As e-scooters do not have number plates, signalling ability and, in some cases, rear lights, they cannot be used legally on the roads.

E-scooters can be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner.