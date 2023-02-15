The incident occurred on Friday, February 10, at about 12.20am, when a Range Rover SVR travelling on the A38 southbound exit road towards Somercotes left the carriageway and crashed in a wooded area.

Two men in the vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Officers wish to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A38 between the Somercotes junction and the M1 at the time of the incident, and those with any information or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to contact the police.

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000085415:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

