Police appeal after two men hospitalised with serious injuries following crash near Sutton
Officers have urged witnesses to come forward after two men were seriously injured in a crash on a major A-road.
The incident occurred on Friday, February 10, at about 12.20am, when a Range Rover SVR travelling on the A38 southbound exit road towards Somercotes left the carriageway and crashed in a wooded area.
Two men in the vehicle were seriously injured and were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Officers wish to hear from anyone who was travelling along the A38 between the Somercotes junction and the M1 at the time of the incident, and those with any information or dashcam footage.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000085415:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.