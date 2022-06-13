Linda Davis, known to her family and friends as 'Lou', was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when the collision happened on the pavement at around 3.50pm on Thursday, June 2.
She was taken to hospital but died on Wednesday, June 8.
The rider, a 14-year boy, remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.
He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.
Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim's family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’d urge anyone who either witnessed this collision to please get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 441 of June 2.