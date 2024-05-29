Banned driver who called cops after he was knocked off e-bike in Sutton risked prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A banned driver who called police after he was knocked off his e-bike in Sutton didn't realise he risked a six-month prison sentence for driving while disqualified, a court has heard.

Matthew Tudhope rang 999 after he was hit by another vehicle that drove off along Mansfield Road, Skegby, on December 6 last year, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.

The court heard he received an interim disqualification a month earlier, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, and didn't realise that ban included riding e-bikes.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said the collision wasn't Tudhope's fault and he called the police after he was knocked off the e-bike and the other vehicle failed to stop.

"He thought he had been the victim," he said.

"He, in common with many other people, didn't realise these e-bikes meet the definition of a mechanically-propelled vehicle that requires insurance.

"He didn't think he was doing anything wrong or in breach of the disqualification. He now knows better.

"It is unlikely he would have called police if he had known it was punishable by six months in prison.

"These are unique offences. He pleaded guilty some considerable time ago."

Tudhope, of Shelford Close, Nottingham, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 5.