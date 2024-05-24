Undertaker outran cops on motorbike at 90mph in Mansfield before calling to apologise
Matthew Tudhope accelerated when officers signalled for him to stop on Church Street in Mansfield after midnight on October 17 last year, prosecutor Lauren Butts said.
The 22-year-old executed a series of manoeuvres that were “highly dangerous”, including riding the wrong way down a one-way street and running seven red lights.
His route took him along Albert Street, Nottingham Road, Derby Road, and Coxmore Road before police lost sight of him on Eastfield Side in Sutton.
An hour later he called the police to apologise, Nottingham Crown Court was told.
Ellesse Taylor, mitigating, said Tudhope, of previous good character, hasn’t offended since and is remorseful.
At the time he was suffering emotional and psychological issues and “was in dire need of speaking to his friend.”
He had recently qualified to ride 125cc bikes and bought a 500cc bike on impulse even though he didn’t have the correct licence.
“When he saw the officers he panicked," she said. “The only small mercy he has is knowing no one was injured as a result of his actions.”
He lost his job as an undertaker and was injured following a collision but is now working as a chef, Ms Taylor added.
Tudhope, of Hawksley Gardens, Nottingham, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.
On Thursday, Recorder Simon Ash KC sentenced him to six months, suspended for 12 months, with 180 hours of unpaid work. Tudhope was disqualified for 18 months.