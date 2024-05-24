Undertaker outran cops on motorbike at 90mph in Mansfield before calling to apologise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An undertaker who rode a motorbike at 90 mph with the lights off through Mansfield and Sutton gave police the slip but rang up later to turn himself in.

Matthew Tudhope accelerated when officers signalled for him to stop on Church Street in Mansfield after midnight on October 17 last year, prosecutor Lauren Butts said.

The 22-year-old executed a series of manoeuvres that were “highly dangerous”, including riding the wrong way down a one-way street and running seven red lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His route took him along Albert Street, Nottingham Road, Derby Road, and Coxmore Road before police lost sight of him on Eastfield Side in Sutton.

Nottingham Crown Court.

An hour later he called the police to apologise, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Ellesse Taylor, mitigating, said Tudhope, of previous good character, hasn’t offended since and is remorseful.

At the time he was suffering emotional and psychological issues and “was in dire need of speaking to his friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had recently qualified to ride 125cc bikes and bought a 500cc bike on impulse even though he didn’t have the correct licence.

“When he saw the officers he panicked," she said. “The only small mercy he has is knowing no one was injured as a result of his actions.”

He lost his job as an undertaker and was injured following a collision but is now working as a chef, Ms Taylor added.

Tudhope, of Hawksley Gardens, Nottingham, admitted dangerous driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.