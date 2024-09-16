Attacker bit, punched and strangled former friend over food order in Rainworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man launched a savage attack on an old school friend when he turned down his offer of some food.

Mark Maxted had been staying at his former friend’s home as a favour when he rounded on the other man.

This came just seconds after Maxted offered him some food that he'd bought for the pair of them to eat earlier that day.

The 54-year-old suddenly became aggressive when the other man told him he didn’t want to eat what he’d brought back.

Mark Maxted. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Without warning, Maxted launched himself at the man and headbutted him, while also landing a flurry of punches to his face.

Not content with what he’d already done, the attacker started strangling his victim, before biting his hand when he tried to defend himself.

And the assault then escalated even further, with Maxted picking up a glass bottle and repeatedly striking the man’s knee and head with it.

The victim, also in his fifties, was left with injuries to his face and knee, while he also required multiple operations for an injury to his hand.

Maxted, meanwhile, fled from the scene following the attack on March, 27, 2022 in Rainworth, but was caught by police soon afterwards.

After denying the charge of wounding with intent put to him, Maxted stood trial for the offence at Nottingham Crown Court in June 2024.

He was found guilty by a jury following the week-long trial, before returning to the same court to be sentenced on Monday (September 9).

Maxted, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for eight years, and will then have to serve a further four years on licence.

He was also issued with an indefinite restraining order, preventing him from contacting his victim again.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Maxted’s response to the smallest of perceived slights was staggeringly over the top.

“After his former friend turned down his offer of food, he launched himself at the other man and landed a flurry of punches and a headbutt.

“In the savage attack that then followed, he not only continued to punch his victim, but also bit him, strangled him, and hit him with a bottle.

“This type of behaviour simply cannot be allowed to go unpunished and has absolutely no place in our communities.

“Despite the mounting evidence against him, Maxted consistently denied doing anything wrong, but couldn’t fool the jury in the trial that followed.

“We’re pleased to see he’s now been put behind bars for his actions that day.”