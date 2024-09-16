Thanks to Notts public for views on Police and Crime Plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plan detailing how policing and community safety services will put the needs of victims first has been given overwhelming support from the people of Nottinghamshire.

Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden has also set out how he intends to strengthen partnership working and ensure effective and resilient policing in his proposed Police and Crime Plan for the next five years.

It includes a number of key priorities, including:

Tackling anti-social behaviour and other issues of community concern, with measures including enhanced neighbourhood policing and increased engagement with all of Nottinghamshire’s diverse communities.

Making Nottinghamshire a safer place for women and girls by working with partners to prevent sexual and domestic violence and provide support to survivors.

Tackling knife crime and serious violence by working with partners to target the root causes, and providing holistic support to prevent reoffending.

PCC Gary Godden has been engaging with the public to gather views on his Police and Crime Plan.

Members of the public, stakeholders, police officers and staff were asked for their views on the proposals and there was a huge level of support from each of the groups – including more than eight out of ten residents saying they agreed or strongly agreed with the priorities.

The PCC obtained feedback from a total of more than 2,000 local residents using a variety of methods including door-to-door surveys, an online poll and engagement with residents at a series of summer events between July and September.

The channels used to promote the online survey included direct email messages to stakeholders and subscribers to the Notts Alerts service, and messaging on social media channels Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram, as well as being promoted prominently on PCC’s website and July and August editions of his newsletter Notts Voices.

Stakeholder feedback came from a variety of sources, including Nottingham Mencap, who consulted groups of people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and autism across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire on the priorities of the Plan in August 2024. This included consideration of easy-read material outlining the plan which was used to facilitate discussion. Respondents had strong views on how they wanted policing to look in Nottinghamshire moving forward and were highly supportive of the proposed priorities.

Commissioner Godden thanked the public for taking the time to engage with the survey and give their views, which will help shape the plan before it is finalised in the coming months.

“My Police and Crime Plan is essentially my vision for how policing and community safety services should be delivered over the next five years and I am delighted that the vast majority of respondents agreed with the direction of travel outlined in the draft plan,” he said.

“Ultimately this plan sets out how we will work together with a shared vision to make Nottinghamshire a safer place for all.

“My responsibility as Police and Crime Commissioner is to act on behalf of the public to ensure we have an efficient and effective policing service with some clear goals – and also to work with local partner agencies to provide services that keep people safe and support them in their hour of need.

“That is why it was really important to involve the public in formulating this plan and to ensure it meets the needs of all of our diverse communities. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the survey.”

The full details of the consultation outcome and the draft plan are set to go before the Police and Crime Panel – the body which gives public scrutiny and support to the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner – at County Hall on Monday (September 16).