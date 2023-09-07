News you can trust since 1952
Appeal launched as police say children at ‘huge safety risk’ following increase in antisocial behaviour at Derbyshire viaduct

Police have issued an appeal after several incidents of anti-social behaviour at the iconic Bennerley Viaduct.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:05 BST
Over the last few weeks police have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour on Bennerley Viaduct, near Awsworth. As a result, officers have been dedicating more time to patrolling the viaduct and other areas experiencing a high volume of anti-social behaviour.

Officers said they are very concerned about the incidents at the Bennerley Viaduct and the safety of children involved.

In an appeal launched on Facebook, a spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Ilkeston safer neighbourhoods team, said: “This is a huge safety risk and the children involved are putting themselves at risk by going up there. If your children are involved in this, please take responsibility, this behaviour is unacceptable. Please use Bennerley Viaduct respectfully or not at all.”

More than five decades years after closing to railway freight traffic and passengers, the iconic landmark finally reopened as a route for walkers and cyclists at the beginning of last year.