Appeal launched as police say children at ‘huge safety risk’ following increase in antisocial behaviour at Derbyshire viaduct
Over the last few weeks police have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour on Bennerley Viaduct, near Awsworth. As a result, officers have been dedicating more time to patrolling the viaduct and other areas experiencing a high volume of anti-social behaviour.
Officers said they are very concerned about the incidents at the Bennerley Viaduct and the safety of children involved.
In an appeal launched on Facebook, a spokesman for Derbyshire Police’s Ilkeston safer neighbourhoods team, said: “This is a huge safety risk and the children involved are putting themselves at risk by going up there. If your children are involved in this, please take responsibility, this behaviour is unacceptable. Please use Bennerley Viaduct respectfully or not at all.”