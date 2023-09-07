Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the last few weeks police have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour on Bennerley Viaduct, near Awsworth. As a result, officers have been dedicating more time to patrolling the viaduct and other areas experiencing a high volume of anti-social behaviour.

Officers said they are very concerned about the incidents at the Bennerley Viaduct and the safety of children involved.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last few weeks, police have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour on the Bennerley Viaduct in Ilkeston. As a result, officers have been dedicating more time to patrolling the viaduct and other areas experiencing a high volume of anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad