Historic Awsworth viaduct officially celebrates grand reopening after five decades

Officials at the grand opening ceremony of Bennerley Viaduct on Sunday. Photo by Kerry Wheatley.

On Sunday (August 7), Sir John Peace, the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, and Mrs Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, were joined by Scouts from both counties, volunteers and local people, to cut a ribbon and celebrate the restoration of Bennerley Viaduct.

More than five decades years after closing to freight traffic and passengers, the iconic landmark near Awsworth was finally re-opened as a route for walkers and cyclists at the beginning of this year.

The Grade II listed iron structure was repaired, restored and re-purposed by its owners Railway Paths Ltd in partnership with the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct (FoBV).

Broxtowe MP Darren Henry also attended the official opening ceremony. Photo by Kerry Wheatley.

A nature reserve and footpath has also been created underneath the viaduct and the FoBV has taken on a 99 year lease, committing to care for the viaduct for the foreseeable future.

Alongside the ceremony, the grand opening event also included guided tours of the viaduct, activities for families, music, and food and drink.

It was the first of many community events that will be held at the viaduct, with one of the main aims of the National Lottery Heritage Fund financed project being to grow the viaduct into a sustainable visitor attraction over the coming years.

Dozens turned out to celebrate the restoration of the historic landmark.

Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, said: “As HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire it was my pleasure and privilege to be part of the official opening of the Bennerley Viaduct, what a unique and amazing addition to the numerous attractions of the area and I know it will be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come.

“I would like to pay tribute to the passion, hard work and commitment of all those who had the vision to bring this incredible piece of transport history back into use and to those who funded and supported the project, you should all be justifiably proud.”

Plans to repair the well-loved structure have been underway in various forms since the 1980s but now, finally, the viaduct can be used by members of the public everyday.