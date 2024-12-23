Appeal launched after jewellery haul taken during Huthwaite break-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are trying to trace this man following a burglary where an engagement ring was taken.

The sentimental item was among a collection of pieces of jewellery stolen during the break-in.

Multiple gold necklaces and bracelets, earrings, a silver bracelet, and a glass brooch have also gone missing.

A single intruder is believed to have helped themselves to the jewellery after breaking into the house in Common Road, Huthwaite.

Image issued by Nottinghamshire Police. Police are trying to trace this man following a burglary where an engagement ring was taken in Huthwaite.

They also took a PS5 games console, controllers and games, along with pairs of trainers, before fleeing on an electric scooter they also stole from the address.

This happened around 2.30pm on October 23, with the person responsible reportedly then getting into a car and being driven from the scene.

A vehicle matching its description was found in Derbyshire soon afterwards, with a 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary and bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.

Police have now released an image of a second person they’d like to speak with in connection with the Huthwaite burglary.

Detective Constable Francesca Brandreth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim of this break-in has understandably been left very upset about what happened.

“A very sentimental item, in this case an engagement ring, was taken from their home during the middle of the day.

“That wasn’t the only thing stolen however, with different pieces of jewellery, a games console and an electric scooter also going missing.

“Clearly this is completely unacceptable, so we’re absolutely determined to track down whoever was responsible for this burglary and hopefully return their stolen belongings to them.

“We’re now in a position to release this image of someone we’d like to talk to and would ask that anyone who recognises them lets the police know immediately.

“Our understanding is they may have some links to the Derbyshire area, so our plea would extend across the county border too.

“Likewise, if the person in this picture spots this appeal, we’d encourage them to do the right thing and make themselves known to us, as we believe they could help us establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Any information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 378 of 23 October 2024, while it can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”