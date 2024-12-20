Photos: Check out these cute Christmas dog pics from Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:47 BST
Take a look at these adorable Christmas dog photos submitted by Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers.

Here are some of the pups from Mansfield and Ashfield who are ready for Santa Paws!

We asked Chad readers to share photos of their dogs ready for Christmas at www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad – and we received dozens of festive submissions. Thank you for sharing.

Is your dog on the naughty or nice list?

Matching Christmas shirts ready for the festivities. This photo was shared by Lorraine from Ashfield.

Matching Christmas shirts ready for the festivities. This photo was shared by Lorraine from Ashfield. Photo: Lorraine Spencer

Here is a photo of Stan, aged one, with Santa. Abbie from Warsop shared this with us.

Here is a photo of Stan, aged one, with Santa. Abbie from Warsop shared this with us. Photo: Abbie Storer

Wendy shared this festive photo of Ruby and Stanley.

Wendy shared this festive photo of Ruby and Stanley. Photo: Wendy Hulawa was Smith

Thank you, Yvette, for sharing this adorable s(elf)ie with us. Here is Ruby, aged 13.

Thank you, Yvette, for sharing this adorable s(elf)ie with us. Here is Ruby, aged 13. Photo: Yvette Price-Mear Olm

