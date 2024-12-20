Photos: Check out these cute Christmas dog pics from Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers

Here are some of the pups from Mansfield and Ashfield who are ready for Santa Paws!

We asked Chad readers to share photos of their dogs ready for Christmas at www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad – and we received dozens of festive submissions. Thank you for sharing.

Is your dog on the naughty or nice list?

1 . Matching Matching Christmas shirts ready for the festivities. This photo was shared by Lorraine from Ashfield. Photo: Lorraine Spencer Photo Sales

2 . Santa and Stan Here is a photo of Stan, aged one, with Santa. Abbie from Warsop shared this with us. Photo: Abbie Storer Photo Sales

3 . Adorable Wendy shared this festive photo of Ruby and Stanley. Photo: Wendy Hulawa was Smith Photo Sales

4 . Ruby Elf Thank you, Yvette, for sharing this adorable s(elf)ie with us. Here is Ruby, aged 13. Photo: Yvette Price-Mear Olm Photo Sales