More than 100 affordable homes planned for a former farmland site at Huthwaite

A scheme to build more than 100 affordable homes on former agricultural land in Ashfield has been unveiled.

The 11-acre site in question is a parcel of land that used to be part of Greenwood Falls Farm to the east of Mill Lane in Huthwaite, which is made up of farm buildings, a boarded-up farmhouse and rough grassland.

Ashfield District Council has received an outline planning application from the residential developer MyPad 2020, based in Derby, for 104 homes, as well as open space, landscaping and 198 parking spaces.

There would be 16 one-bedroom homes, 30 two-bedroom, 52 three-bed and six four-bed, most of which would be two storeys.

The 104 new houses are proposed for farmland to the east of Mill Lane in Huthwaite.

Through its agent, the Beeston-based JEB Planning, the applicants say “there is a shortfall in the number of houses being provided in Ashfield”, while affordable housing in particular was “badly needed”.

This site was ”relatively small and well contained”, with housing already sitting to the south and west, while to the north were agricultural fields that slope towards more homes at Sutton Road.

MyPad says: “This is a 100 per cent affordable housing development through partnership with a registered provider.

"It has been the subject of discussion with the housing team at Ashfield Council and is supported in principle to meet identified needs.”

MyPad says the site “falls within the main urban area of Sutton” and has “no specific policy protection”.

It accepts that a number of mature trees and hedges would have to be removed, but new ones would be planted and “in time, they would counterbalance any initial harm”.

"The character and landscape of the land would change,” the company adds. “But the impacts are considered to be comparatively modest”.

The scheme would also feature new footpath and cycle routes “to provide access for recreation”, while solar panels and charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) would “maximise the sustainability of the design”.

In terms of ecology, MyPad says it has “no overriding concerns”, but suggests surveys are conducted to see if great-crested newts live there and to discover if bats roost within the buildings. Measures to safeguard hedgehogs, encourage bird-nesting and protect reptiles are also suggested.

The applicants feel the scheme “would not adversely affect highway safety or the capacity of the transport system”. However, there could be a sticking point over the insistence of the county’s Highways Authority that two access points for vehicles are needed, rather than the currently proposed one.

In summary, though, MyPad says: “Discussions with Ashfield Council’s housing team indicate a strong demand for affordable housing in the locality.

"This site is sustainable and available for development and can make a substantial and important contribution to meeting the district’s housing needs.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by January 28.

