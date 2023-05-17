Amnesty bins have this week been placed inside nearly a dozen stations, including the ones on Urban Road, Kirkby, and Forest Road, Ollerton, as part of anti-knife crime campaign Operation Sceptre.

This will allow anyone wanting to throw a knife away without fear of being prosecuted to do so during the week of action, which runs until Sunday, May 21.

Nearly 200 knives were seized and destroyed after being dropped off into different amnesty bins across the county during the last Operation Sceptre in November 2022.

Knife amnesty bins have been set up at police stations around Nottinghamshire as part of Operation Sceptre

Nottinghamshire Police is hoping to build on that success this time around, with 11 bins set up at the front counters inside police stations and shared service locations throughout the week.

In a bid to take even more weapons off the streets, the force installed permanent amnesty bins inside three stations last autumn, with an extra bin recently being added inside Oxclose Lane Station, Bestwood.

Having all year-round bins at Radford Road, Mansfield and Newark stations has led to even more weapons being taken out of harm’s way, with the extra location looking to expand this.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, said: “While stopping people from picking up a knife in the first place is our ultimate aim for tackling knife crime, it is also incredibly important that we do whatever we can to help take weapons off our streets.

“By setting up amnesty bins in different locations across our communities, we are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to discard any unwanted knives they have.

“While I understand some people will have some concerns about going into a police station and using an amnesty bin, please rest assured that you won’t get in trouble if you do so – this is not a trick.

“Certain offensive weapons, like zombie knives, knuckledusters and friction lock batons, are also now illegal to be kept in people’s homes – whereas they weren’t before – so the bins offer a way to safely hand those in too.