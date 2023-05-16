Boozer punched Mansfield barman for ‘having a laugh’ with his workmates
A boozed-up floor-layer who punched a Mansfield barman on the nose while he was laughing and joking with bouncers has been landed with a £900 court bill.
The assistant manager at The Cheeky Monkey pub was off duty and having a cigarette while talking to the door staff on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre, on February 12, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.
Michael Little, prosecuting, said that when he took off the doorman’s hat, Emil Kronsberg approached him and said, ‘don't touch his hat’.
The manager explained he knew him, but Kronsberg said something back in Polish which he did not understand and punched him on the nose.
He was escorted out by door staff and the staff member was left with swelling to his nose.
The court heard Kronsberg has one previous conviction, for drink-driving, from September 2021.
Kronsberg, aged 31, of Harland Road, Lincoln, admitted common assault.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his early guilty plea and the offence was “out of character”.
“He doesn't recall the incident,” he said. “He doesn't go out very often because he works long hours as a self-employed floor layer.
“I showed him the CCTV footage. He is mortified that he is the one that acted in this way. He hung about afterwards as if nothing happened.”
Sentencing, district judge Sunil Khanna told Kronsberg: “You clearly drank too much and I note your previous conviction is alcohol-related. Your victim was merely having a laugh and a joke with his friends. You need to moderate your drinking.”
He fined Kronsberg £533 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation, a £213 surcharge and £85 costs.