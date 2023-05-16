News you can trust since 1952
‘Anxious’ Kirkby cannabis man faces crown court after arrest with heroin dealer

An “anxious” Kirkby teenager who smokes cannabis to calm his nerves was arrested in the same car as a potential heroin dealer, magistrates heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 16th May 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:20 BST

Police recognised the driver of a black Ford Focus and began following it on Leamington Drive, Sutton, on March 15, at 2.10pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Michael Little, prosecuting, said Jack Bowler and the driver were stopped on Barnes Crescent. The driver was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

“They were both found in the same vehicle but they aren't jointly charged,” Mr Little said.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.
Bowler was found with one cannabis joint. Analysis of his mobile phone showed he was involved in cannabis dealing over a three-day period.

The 18-year-old, who has no previous convictions, denied dealing drugs when he was interviewed.

However, in court, Bowler, of Spinney Close, Kirkby, admitted being concerned in the supply of a class B drugs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the pair were going out to get some food and Bowler only had a small amount of cannabis for personal use.

He said the phone evidence amounted to four or five messages to a couple of friends who were asking for £10 and £150 of cannabis.

“He would sell a little bit if he had any in to maintain his own habit,” Mr Pridham said, adding that Bowler suffers from anxiety and uses cannabis to calm his nerves.

District judge Sunil Khanna said the fact they were both in the same car at the time takes the case out of the range of his sentencing powers.

Bowler was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence, on June 6.