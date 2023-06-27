News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield child porn teacher back in court for breaching sex offender order

A former Mansfield Woodhouse teacher with two previous convictions for child porn offences has appeared in court for a third time after failing to tell police he had internet-enabled devices.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read

Fraser McDonald Smith, aged 66, failed to disclose items capable of accessing the internet and storing digital images, between July 3 and 22, 2021, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Emma Gilberthorpe, prosecuting, said McDonald Smith was subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, limiting his access to the internet, and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next seven years.

Police received information he was using devices he was not supposed to have – or if he was he should have told police about them – as part of the SHPO.

Nottingham Crown Court (staff picture)
The items were discovered during a search of his home on July 4, 2021.

McDonald Smith, of Edgehill Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted breaching the SHPO.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, cooperated with police and there have been no further offences since 2021.

She said: “He has been successfully completed a programme for offenders. The items were already there. He simply forgot about them.

"He didn’t understand the implications of the order.”

A probation report was ordered as sentencing was adjourned to Nottingham Crown Court on July 18. McDonald Smith was released on bail.

Police raided McDonald Smith’s home in February 2020 where they recovered one category A – the most extreme – video and five category B videos from his phone and a hard drive.

He admitted two counts of making an indecent image of a child and was jailed for four months, suspended for two years, at Nottingham Crown Court in May 2021.

McDonald Smith also has a previous child porn offence, dating back to 2005, when he was given a three-year community order with specialist supervision after admitting 17 counts of making indecent images of children.