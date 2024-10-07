Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who repeatedly targeted the same supermarket has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Evans, aged 34, stole food, drink, chocolate and toilet rolls from the store in St Peter’s Retail Park on seven occasions in September.

Evans, who has previous convictions for shoplifting, was identified by CCTV footage and arrested last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When interviewed by officers he repeatedly claimed that the man clearly shown in various pieces of CCTV footage was in fact somebody else.

John Evans, aged 34. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

During an appearance at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 3, he pleaded guilty to seven counts of shop theft and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Evans, of Babworth Court, was also ordered to pay compensation.

The sentence comes as officers in Mansfield continue a targeted crackdown on shop thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative, which focuses on prolific offenders and organised gangs, has seen offence reports fall by more than 40 per cent.

PC Kevin Marshall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Evans stole hundreds of pounds worth of items from the same shop and caused considerable upset and inconvenience to staff.

“Even when confronted by CCTV footage of his offending, he denied responsibility and claimed the offences had been committed by somebody who merely looked like him.

“Ultimately, he decided not to test that idea in court and has now been jailed. I hope he now uses his time in custody to address the reasons behind his offending.”

For more details about how to report a crime, visit: onlinecrime.notts.police.uk/

Call 999 to report an immediate threat to life or property.