The British/Italian soprano, Carly Paoli, born in Mansfield, is excited to announce the release of her highly anticipated Christmas album, “Carly Paoli: The Christmas Collection,” on November 8.

The album, through the Abiah record label, will be available on CD and digital formats.

This album is a heartfelt celebration of Christmas, featuring fifteen festive tracks that promise to bring holiday cheer to listeners around the world.

Carly Paoli is a renowned star in the classical and crossover genres, having received international acclaim for her performances on some of the world's most prestigious stages.

She has shared the spotlight with luminaries such as Andrea Bocelli, Elaine Paige, David Foster, Aled Jones, and Alfie Boe.

Recently, Carly performed at the iconic Rainbow Room in New York's Rockefeller Centre with Sir Rod Stewart in support of The King’s Foundation.

Her impressive resume also includes performances for various members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle and St. James' Palace.

She was famously praised by Pope Francis, who described her as having “the voice of an angel” after hearing her rendition of Ave Maria.

Carly Paoli's "The Christmas Collection" is her first Christmas album.

It includes a mix of Christmas classics and medleys, all infused with Carly's elegant and emotive artistry.

“I’ve always been captivated by the magic and warmth of the Christmas season,” Carly said.

She added: “This album is a celebration of that magic and a tribute to the joy and togetherness that define this time of year.

“I hope it brings as much joy to my listeners as it has brought to me in creating it.”

The album also features an array of traditional and contemporary Christmas songs.

Readers can pre-order here: slinky.to/TheChristmasCollection

Along with the album release, Carly will also be hosting a special Christmas concert at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on December 21.

The event, “Christmas With Carly Paoli and Friends,” will showcase performances from three local choirs: Direction Theatre Arts from Chesterfield, where Carly trained and taught; the Hardy Alexandra Dance Company from Derby; and Razzamataz Theatre School.

Tickets for this event are now available for purchase at carlypaoli.com/events/.

This promises to be an evening filled with “exceptional talent” and a “strong connection to the local community”.