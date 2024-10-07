Consultation launched on scheme to improve private rented living conditions in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being consulted on a scheme that could improve living conditions in residential properties across Mansfield.

Mansfield District Council is proposing a selective licensing scheme that gives the authority the power to make private rented homes better for people to live in. It will make it mandatory for landlords to have licenses for each of their private rented properties, and it will require landlords to meet a minimum standard of accommodation for residents.

The areas covered under this consultation, which launched today (7 October), are areas around Central ward, West Bank and Bancroft wards, Market Warsop ward, Eakring and Rock Hill wards.

Selective licensing can be applied in areas where there is deprivation, high levels of antisocial behaviour, high levels of crime, high levels of migration, and poor housing conditions. The licensing gives the council’s Environmental Health team the power to do more when landlords are not taking steps to deal with issues relating to property standards and management.

Councillor Anne Callaghan, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “We are asking tenants, businesses, and landlords for their views on a new selective licensing scheme in Mansfield.

“A key priority for the council is to ensure all our residents have a safe and suitable place that they can call home in Mansfield.

“Through this proposed scheme, we could make real changes for residents and work with landlords to not only make their homes safer but to improve the standard of living for hundreds, if not thousands, of residents.”

The license requires that license holders manage their properties effectively and safely. The council will work with landlords and residents to improve the area, but where necessary, use the licensing conditions and enforcement powers to bring about improvements.

The consultation will run for 10 weeks, and if approved, could be in place by spring 2025. Landlords and residents can have their say by visiting www.mansfield.gov.uk/selectivelicensing.