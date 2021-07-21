A woman is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after a collision between a car and a stationary lorry on Bellamy Road in Mansfield

The stretch of road near to Linneys remains closed in both directions following the incident, which happened at around 1.50am this morning, and Nottinghamshire’s serious collision unit are carrying out an investigation at the scene.

Response officers were quickly on scene and provided the woman with medical treatment before she was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham – an investigation is ongoing and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The road is closed in both directions

Response Sergeant Vicky Wetton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are working hard to establish the circumstances around this crash and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch.

"If you witnessed the incident or perhaps have dash-cam footage around the time of the incident, please contact us as soon as possible.

"The road has been closed for a number of hours this morning to allow us to conduct enquiries and to clear debris from the road."

People with any information on the incident or any footage that could aid officers in their enquiries are asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number 58 of 21 July 2021.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers to provided information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

