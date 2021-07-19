Council leader says management of Nottinghamshire water shortage situation 'unacceptable'

Many residents in the NG17 area suffered problems with their water supply yesterday after equipment failed at a groundwater site.

Leader of Ashfield District Council, Jason Zadrozny, has said the poor management of the situation was ‘unacceptable’ as temperatures peaked at 29 degrees.

He has called on Severn Trent Water to implement the emergency plans which were drawn up after a similar incident in May last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of Ashfield District Council, Jason Zadrozny

Cllr Zadrozny said: "This water shortage created an extremely dangerous situation – especially for families and the elderly – and it is unacceptable.

“Most customers are now back on supply, but I know that some areas may still be without water or have low pressure at the moment.

“This situation was incredibly frustrating – especially as we were unable to speak to Severn Trent yesterday – despite repeated attempts.

"Many residents were left without water especially in the Carsic and Huthwaite areas and there was no attempt by Severn Trent to provide bottled water to residents – who were justifiably annoyed by the poor communication.

Some residents are still without water this morning

“Members will be aware of the problems at the end of May 2020 where many of you assisted Severn Trent in handing out free bottled water.

"At that time, we were given assurances that Severn Trent would do everything possible to ensure that this never happened again and a robust, emergency procedure was in place to deal with emergencies such as these.

"Yesterday – this was not implemented.

“I have requested a meeting with Severn Trent to discuss the continual failure of our water supply and to seek assurances that their issues will be addressed.”

Severn Trent have now issued an update along with details where affected residents can pick up bottled water.

A spokesperson said: “We can’t apologise enough to everyone affected by the issues with reduced water supplies in and around Mansfield and Ashfield, we know just how hard it is to be without water, especially during such hot weather.

“We’re pleased to say that the problem has now been resolved and the site is up and running again.

"While the system refills, we know that there are a few customers who are experiencing low pressure, especially in Huthwaite, bottled water has been delivered to vulnerable customers already and bottled water stations are now open at Tesco Express, Chesterfield Road Huthwaite and the car park opposite, off the Market Place.

“Due to the current hot weather and high demand for water we’re asking for everyone to use water carefully and avoid things like watering the garden or using hosepipes while the system fills up and water supplies to return.

"That way we can help each other and get things back to normal as soon as we can.

"Again, we’re incredibly sorry for the disruption this has caused and we’d like to thank everyone for their continued patience especially in what have been very difficult circumstances.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.