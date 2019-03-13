Mansfield job clinic could be the answer to your employment search

Recruitment specialists Dalmatian have teamed up with Mansfield’s MP to host a free job clinic in the town.

Dalmatian, based at Ransom Wood Business Park, and Ben Bradley, are hosting the event at the Hive in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Friday, April 5, from 10am-2pm.

A job clinic is being held in Mansfield.

Katie Trinder, from Dalmatian, said: “Putting a CV together to apply for a job can be really tricky, knowing where to start, what to put and more importantly how to sell yourself to a potential employer. Dalmatian is a really great website to make a start putting your CV together, it’s free and easy to use and during the job clinic our staff will be on hand to help you and advise you, so you can be spotted for any job. We’ll also make sure you go away with not only a Dalmatian profile, which you can easily use to update your CV at any time in the future, but also a physical copy, so that you can start to send it off to potential employers immediately.”

Mr Bradley said: “Following the success of our seasonal jobs fair last October, I am delighted to support Dalmatian with this event.

“If you would like to book an appointment for the jobs workshop please contact my office on 01623 372016, that way you are guaranteed to be seen on the same day.”