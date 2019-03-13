Brexit

How your MP voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal

MP's have rejected Theresa May's most current Brexit deal - meaning there could be a third extension to article 50.

391 MP's voted against the Prime Minister's deal and 242 voted for the deal last night. Tonight MP's will vote on a 'No Deal' Brexit. Here is how your MP voted.

This Conservative Party member voted with the government.

1. Ben Bradley MP - Mansfield

This Conservative Party member voted with the government.
0
Buy a Photo
This Labour Party member voted against the government.

2. Gloria De Piero MP - Ashfield

This Labour Party member voted against the government.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
This Labour Party member voted against the government.

3. Alex Norris MP - Nottingham North

This Labour Party member voted against the government.
other
Buy a Photo
This Labour Party member voted against the government.

4. Dennis Skinner MP - Bolsover

This Labour Party member voted against the government.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2